Gorillaz Nab Little Simz For New Track

Gorillaz have nabbed Little Simz for new track 'Garage Palace'.

The multimedia collective have had quite the year, releasing new album 'Humanz' and hosting their own festival in Margate.

Little Simz returns for new song 'Garage Palace', a precocious treat ahead of Gorillaz massive European tour.

As if that wasn't enough, Gorillaz are also prepping a Super Deluxe box set edition of 'Humanz', featuring 14 individual pieces of 12-inch different coloured vinyl, packaged in individually art-worked sleeves.

Also containing a 54-page, cloth-bound, foil-blocked, hardback book of Gorillaz artwork by Jamie Hewlett and a download card, it looks to be quite the treat.

Check out 'Garage Palace' below.

Catch Gorillaz at London's O2 Arena on December 4th and 5th.

For tickets to the latest Gorillaz shows click HERE.

