Gordi Excels On New Cut 'On My Side'

Gordi has shared the video for powerful new cut 'On My Side'.

The Sydney newcomer has made an enormous impression in a short time, with debut album 'Reservoir' set to drop next month.

New cut 'On My Side' is a powerful addition to her canon, with the muscular songwriting belying her lyrical tenderness.

The video for 'On My Side' was shot at the Salton Sea in the Californian desert, a stunning landscape for an artist who seems to blossom with each passing day.

Tune in now.

'Reservoir' will be released on August 25th.