Goldie x Skepta Working On New Track

Now here's something... Goldie will release new album 'The Journey Man' on June 16th, and popped past Julie Adenuga's Beats1 show to discuss it further.

Asked about a few tracks that didn't make the album, the drum 'n' bass icon revealed that he has been working with Skepta.

Goldie told the host: "Even with your boy, that Skepta track is pretty deep, and I really love that track and I hope it sees the light of day, I think we’re going to do a collaboration. It was a song we did after the album, it’s coming as a limited 12, like a really limited, Boy Better Know Metalheadz, there’s always been this thing about two crews and no man is an island, and I love that project, I think it’s one of those standalone piece.”

Boy Better Know meets Metalheadz? This could be interesting.

