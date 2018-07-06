Goldie Announces New Collaborative Project Subjective

Goldie is set to work with James Davidson on new project Subjective.

It's the first time the legendary drum 'n' bass producer has embarked on a full collaborative project, with the pair set to release an album this summer.

‘Act One - Music For Inanimate Objects’ will be released on September 21st, coming out on Masterworks - Sony’s classical imprint.

Lead single 'Inkolelo' is a neat fusion of their influences, matching modern classical flourishes against shattered breaks.

Deep, languid, moving composition, it was born from a fluid creative process in the studio. James explains:

“This album isn’t just Ulterior Motive and Goldie, it’s a vision of Subjective. It was really exciting to have no boundaries on what we were writing, not restricted by the BPM or anything else - we just went wherever the smiles were.”

Tune in now.

