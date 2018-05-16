Goldfrapp Team With Dave Gahan On 'Ocean'

Goldfrapp pair up with Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan on a new version of 'Ocean'.

It's the stuff synth pop heaven was built on, with Goldfrapp teaming up alongside one of the true pioneers of the genre.

The band will release 'Silver Eye: Deluxe Edition' this summer, and they've just shared a brand new version of album cut 'Ocean'.

Dave Gahan's instantly recognisable voice beams out of the speakers, a crisp electro pop jammer with a rich sense of history.

Goldfrapp explain: "Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of 'Ocean' has been a real honour for us as a band. We’re thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world..."

'Silver Eye: Deluxe Edition' is set to be released on July 6th.

