God Damn Are Taking A Break

God Damn are set to take a short break to focus on writing new material.

It's been a hectic 18 month spell for the band, releasing two albums and playing countless guttural, sweat-drenched shows across the land.

But now they're taking a break. The trio told fans in a short statement: "After an amazing couple of years and two albums, we're going away for a short while to work on the next one. Don't worry, we'll be be back with a flurry of new sounds we're already bursting with."

As a little farewell present God Damn have constructed a video for 'I'll Bury You', pieced together by director Tim Mobbs.

God Damn say: "The video is made up of snippets of our time on tour with The Cribs, filmed by our mate Tim Mobbs. We think it captures the essence of our live show whilst showing a bit of behind the scenes daftness."

Tune in now.

