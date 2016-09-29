GL's 'Destiny' Is In Their Own Hands

Melbourne duo GL released their debut album 'Touch' last year, an impeccable pop introduction.

Since then, the pop pairing - Ella Thompson and Graeme Pogson - have wasted no time in working on new material, raising their ambitions to the next level.

New double A-side single 'Destiny' b/w 'Reflect' is incoming, with Clash able to bring fans a rather special surprise.

'Destiny' is a glistening pop banger, with GL attracting some highly-talented like-minds to their cause. GL explain that the song is "looking for the positives and finding happiness in those around us."

"We were very lucky to have many friends lend their skills to this song - Jace XL singing harmonies, Haima Marriott on the mix and Phil Binotto on percussion. It is them, and so many other muses, that inspire us everyday. The world is pretty fucked up at the moment but if we all come together, maybe the heart ache will soon be gone."

Laced with colour and frazzled electronics, 'Destiny' is a seductive pop gem that gets under your skin. Tune in now.