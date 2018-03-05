Glowing Glare's 'Do You Wanna Sleep?' Is Just So Moving

Mental health issues among young men in this country remain frustratingly difficult to deal with.

There remains a stigma around mental health, with the lingering perception that it is 'unmanly' to open up about your feelings.

Rising duo Glowing Glare have been affected by this, and want to help change perceptions around mental health, particularly in young men.

New single 'You Wanna Sleep?' is beautifully composed, with the supple arrangement balanced against that devastatingly personal lyric.

Singer Matthew Duncan explains: "'You Wanna Sleep?' was written by me on my guitar around 19 months ago, but since then the lyrics have been changed so they aren't just about one person in particular but are in fact a way to help everyone going through a situation where someone is suicidal, despite the amount of appreciation and care they are receiving from the other person."

He continues: "It's a way to inspire people to talk more about everything in an honest way, especially mental health. We can only hope for this positive message to reach the masses as I know talking more about what's going on up in your head completely benefits not just your mentality but everyone else's around you - as they feel they can speak to you about the grit they're going through as well."

"A therapist is all well and sometimes needed, but we've got to remember as human beings we can all try to help another get a better mentality of life by blurting ones problems out, listening to anothers and giving each other ways to resolve these issues. That way you're going through it together and will stop someone from feeling so alone."

Can a song make a difference? Well, when it's this powerful, this affecting, then it can't help to try.

Mature, emotive songwriting, you can tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.