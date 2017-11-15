Glory Be, Yo La Tengo Are Back

Yo La Tengo are set to release new album 'There's A Riot Going On' on March 16th.

The Brooklyn group last released a studio album (proper) in 2013, but went into the studio last year to focus on new material.

Airing new songs during their eight night New York run at the tail end of 2017, the band have now detailed plans for their next album.

Auspiciously titled 'There's A Riot Going On', it's due on March 16th and features 15 tracks.

Ever-adventurous, Yo La Tengo have shared four songs up-front - tune in below...

Catch Yo La Tengo at the following shows:

April

28 Dublin Olympia

29 Glasgow SWG3

30 Manchester Academy

May

1 Birmingham Town Hall

3 Leeds Church Leeds

4 London Royal Festival Hall

