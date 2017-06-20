Glastonbury Fans Struggle As Festival Swelters In The Sun

Fans at Glastonbury struggled yesterday (June 21st) as temperatures soared.

The heatwave rolling across the country hit Worthy Farm just as fans descended on the site, leaving some in need to medical treatment.

Clambering across Somerset with festival kit is a difficult enough task at the best of times, but scorching weather took many by surprise.

South Western Ambulance Service treated 38 people in the queue to get into Worthy Farm, and are advising fans to stock up on water and suncream.

A SWAS representative told the BBC : “If you are heading to the Glastonbury Festival it is really important you take plenty of water with you, wear a hat and put on suncream.”

Glastonbury runs until Sunday (June 25th).