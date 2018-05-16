Don't look now but Glass Animals are a pretty big deal.

The band's streaming figures are enormous, giving them a colossal global who surge to every single live show.

Recently playing the iconic Red Rocks arena in the United States, Glass Animals gave their all amid stormy weather conditions.

This new clip of 'The Other Side Of Paradise' is incredible, with the English group playing in front of a huge audience.

With actual thunder erupting on “my thunder shook him down...” it seems that Thor might also be a fan of Glass Animals.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Glass Animals shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.