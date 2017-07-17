Gizmo Varillas' Beautiful 'Losing You' Is A Response To The Orlando Shooting

Gizmo Varillas watched the events unfold at the Orlando shooting with a mixture of shock and horror.

Scarcely able to believe the extent of the violence and hatred he was witnessing, the songwriter could be forgiven for becoming numbed.

But in the days that followed, he became aware of the bonds that exist between people, the simple gestures of care that keep us going.

It's an experience he uses in new song 'Losing You', a beautiful yet moving return from the talented songwriter.

He says: "I was really touched by what I saw on the train that same day. I was on my way to work, and I saw two men sitting opposite me, crying, holding hands. I must have internalised that, and the next day the song just flew out of my mouth, word for word. I used the name Maribel as a way of putting myself into the shoes of one of the Latin mothers who lost their child."

"That song is basically a letter to her. The sad lyrics provide some sort of depth, and the happy music gives reassurance."

Tune in below.

'Losing You' is the first single to be taken from Gizmo's second album ‘Dreaming Of Better Days’, which is due in May.

