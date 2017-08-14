Girls Names Signal Their Intent On '25'

Girls Names are set to release new album 'Stains On Silence' on June 15th.

The album has a somewhat troubled origin, with drummer Gib Cassidy departing back in 2016.

This shift seemed to cause a fundamental change within the band, who then shelved a mix of new material.

Deciding to rip the songs apart, Girls Names sought to trim everything down, to creative something concise, precise.

New album 'Stains On Silence' is the result - led by '25', the new song is a swooping, swooning, frequently inspired delight.

Cathal Cully croons: "I want to bathe again, I want to swim again / In a pool of twisting bodies, blackened gold."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.