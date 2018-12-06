Girl Unit, Kelela Combine On This New Summer Jam

Girl Unit and Kelela combine on emphatic new summer jam 'WYWD Remix'.

The American vocalist has a long association with the Night Slugs crew, and recently stepped back into the studio with Girl Unit.

Part of the label's 10th anniversary celebrations, the pair crafted austere new digital soul anthem 'WYWD Remix'.

Available as part of the Night Slugs Allstars X compilation, it seemingly began life as a "sombre ballad" before Girl Unit flipped the song on its head.

The producer explains...

"I remember we’d initially created this slow, sombre ballad that was drenched in reverb with these big piano stabs during the writing process, it always felt like the sentiment of the song was this love letter that hadn’t been sent yet, and the atmosphere of the track reflected that. I always knew I wanted to do more with it, so when I had the chance to re-imagine the track I had to preserve the song as this moment of honesty but bring it outside."

"So I laid the vocal over this xylophone pattern and started to offset the notes to make the track bump. Once that was in place it started to make sense to build the whole thing around a 4/4 beat, giving the track this celebratory feel."

The results are stunning. Imbued with the intense, future-facing colour we've come to expect from the Night Slugs stable, 'WYWD Remix' carries that incessant sense of soul that only Kelela can provide.

