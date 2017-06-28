Girl Ray Share New Track 'Don't Go Back At Ten'

Girl Ray have shared new song 'Don't Go Back At Ten' - tune in now.

The London newcomers will release debut album 'Early Gray' in August via the good people at Moshi Moshi.

New cut 'Don't Go Back At Ten' is a bittersweet offering, matching those chirpy, upbeat guitar lines with a downbeat vocal.

Poppy Hankin: “After a break-up I was super low, and as clichéd and teen-movie as it sounds, it was truly my friends who got me through it, making sure that I didn't just mope about the whole time eating pots of cottage cheese and crying. I guess I wrote this one to cheer myself up in a way. Not many of the songs on the album are happy but this one is, kinda!”

Tune in now.

Catch Girl Ray at the following shows:

October

30 Liverpool Music Week

31 Leeds Headrow House

November

1 Manchester Gullivers

2 Glasgow Broadcast

3 Newcastle Think Tank Underground

5 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

6 Oxford The Cellar

7 Bristol Louisiana

8 Brighton Green Door Store

9 London The Scala

For tickets to the latest Girl Ray shows click HERE.