Girl Ray Share New Track 'Don't Go Back At Ten'

Debut album 'Earl Gray' is incoming...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 06 · 2017
Girl Ray (Credit: Neil Thomson)

Girl Ray have shared new song 'Don't Go Back At Ten' - tune in now.

The London newcomers will release debut album 'Early Gray' in August via the good people at Moshi Moshi.

New cut 'Don't Go Back At Ten' is a bittersweet offering, matching those chirpy, upbeat guitar lines with a downbeat vocal.

Poppy Hankin: “After a break-up I was super low, and as clichéd and teen-movie as it sounds, it was truly my friends who got me through it, making sure that I didn't just mope about the whole time eating pots of cottage cheese and crying. I guess I wrote this one to cheer myself up in a way. Not many of the songs on the album are happy but this one is, kinda!”

Tune in now.

Catch Girl Ray at the following shows:

October
30 Liverpool Music Week
31 Leeds Headrow House

November
1 Manchester Gullivers
2 Glasgow Broadcast
3 Newcastle Think Tank Underground
5 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
6 Oxford The Cellar
7 Bristol Louisiana
8 Brighton Green Door Store
9 London The Scala

For tickets to the latest Girl Ray shows click HERE.

Girl Ray
-

