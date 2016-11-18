Gina Kushka Finds Solace In 'Prayer'

Gina Kushka knows she wanted to be herself.
Heading back into the studio recently, she set herself one aim: “I try and drive my sound myself as much as possible...”
Working alongside producer Saltwives - who worked on much of Zayn's recent album, doncha know - the two found that their imaginations simply clicked.
New single 'Prayer' is the result. The vocal affords Gina the space to find solace in music, the subtle arrangement offset by a melody that knows when to cut loose, and simply soar.
Of the track, Gina says: "I wrote ‘Prayer’ when my anxieties were at their peak; they were entirely arresting and almost broke me. Writing music and making art is how I deal with anything and everything, so I wrote this song as an ode to myself. It was a letter to my anxieties, finally confronting and fighting them. I know that a lot of people suffer from anxiety as I do, so I wanted to share a message that might help people believe that they can also fight their demons and realise their self worth.”
Confrontational yet ultimately soothing, 'Prayer' is the work of a real pop force coming into focus. Tune in now.
