Get To Know... The Assist

The Assist aren't ones to apologise.
A bunch of kids getting through life, they want to grab each moment, to live each day to its fullest potential.
Sometimes that spills over, and sometimes it doesn't; whatever, they're hear for the ride.
Recently polishing off another burst of tour dates, The Assist are now ready to share new single 'Give It To Me'.
They explain: "We aren't one to just talk a good game; we like to think we take action upon our words. This one is for those who don't look down upon the fun element of music."
Fun and frisky indie with a nod towards dance culture, 'Give It To Me' is the spirit of the Happy Mondays re-tooled for the austerity era.
Check out some riotous footage below, and catch the full single beneath.
Catch The Assist at the following shows:
October
27 Glasgow Broadcast
November
4 London Water Rats
18 Manchester Jimmy’s
For tickets to the latest shows by The Assist click HERE.
