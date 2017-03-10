Get To Know... The Assist

The Assist aren't ones to apologise.

A bunch of kids getting through life, they want to grab each moment, to live each day to its fullest potential.

Sometimes that spills over, and sometimes it doesn't; whatever, they're hear for the ride.

Recently polishing off another burst of tour dates, The Assist are now ready to share new single 'Give It To Me'.

They explain: "We aren't one to just talk a good game; we like to think we take action upon our words. This one is for those who don't look down upon the fun element of music."

Fun and frisky indie with a nod towards dance culture, 'Give It To Me' is the spirit of the Happy Mondays re-tooled for the austerity era.

Check out some riotous footage below, and catch the full single beneath.

Catch The Assist at the following shows:

October

27 Glasgow Broadcast

November

4 London Water Rats

18 Manchester Jimmy’s

For tickets to the latest shows by The Assist click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.