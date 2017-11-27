Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly Shares New Single 'DNA'

Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly has shared his meditative, introspective new single 'DNA'.

The London based songwriter intends to release new album 'Young Adult' next year, his first full length project in four years.

Set to kick off 2018 with a performance at London's Village Underground on January 18th, the songwriter has now shared new single 'DNA'.

Sam Duckworth explains: “We all have family traits. There’s a long standing argument regarding nature and nurture but one thing is for certain. We all have them. This is a song exploring the idea of generational attitudes, both personal and national. Our differences and commonality make us a society, but at what point (and is it even possible) for us to iron out the creases and address the national issues that come from colonial overhangs and generational prejudice.”

