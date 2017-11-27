Geowulf's 'Hideaway' Is Gently Infectious

Geowulf have shared infectious, summer-tinged new track 'Hideaway' - tune in now.

The pop project will release new album 'Great Big Blue' next year through 37 Adventures, and have announced a furry of live shows.

New song 'Hideaway' is an instantly infectious return, with that snappy, slightly behind the beat rhythm getting under your skin.

The first single to emerge from the incoming record, it matches soothing, beach-friendly harmonies with a slight bittersweet feel in the lyrics.

Speaking about the track the band had to say “"Hideaway is a favourite in our live set. The song is about feeling like you’ve been completely transparent with someone only to realize they haven’t truly let you in.”

Tune in now.

'Great Big Blue' will be released on February 16th. Catch Geowulf at London's Lexington venue on February 28th.

