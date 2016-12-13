George Maple Shares Powerful New Song 'Hero'

George Maple has shared powerful new song 'Hero'.

The alt-pop talent is set to (finally) release her debut album later in the year, and this new track is a fine sign of what might follow.

Crisp electro pop with an oh-so-soulful vocal, it was written and produced by George herself and extends from a dark period in the performer's life.

She explains: "I was in a dark place and there was a lot of uncertainty, I felt alone even though I wasn’t, retrospectively it was a transitional period. Hero, explores the power of vulnerability and human fragility. The message is raw and unretouched, illuminating the scars and burdens we carry with us." "We live in an age where we are ‘empowered’ and taught to be positive, strong, fierce, independent, self sufficient, to never show weakness. More often than not we end up feeling overwhelmed, alone, in conflict and fearful. This song is about embracing the strength in vulnerability."

Tune in now.

George Maple will release her debut album 'Lover' on October 27th.

