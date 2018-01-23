George FitzGerald Launches New Album 'All That Must Be'

George FitzGerald has confirmed plans for new album 'All That Must Be'.

Clash caught the producer's set at Dutch showcase event Eurosonic last week, a taut, deeply physical affair laden with new material.

Now George FitzGerald is ready to confirm his next step. New album 'All That Must Be' will arrive on March 9th, and it's sonic transformation echoes the changes within the producer's own life.

“I wanted to mirror the uncanniness you feel when a massive event happens in your life”, explains FitzGerald, “Everything looks and sounds the same but it’s somehow different. Your surroundings are less intelligible."

New song 'Roll Back' is online now, a collaboration with Lil Silva seemingly crafted in the wee small hours. It certainly has that twilight feel, while the video speaks openly of loss and the necessity of carrying on.

The producer explains: “’Roll Back’ is a sad song but there was a lot of joy in making it with Lil Silva. Late night sessions in London and Bedford. Empty trains and night buses home. Things just clicked perfectly in the studio.”

Catch George FitzGerald at the following shows:

March

27 London Islington Assembly Hall

28 Glasgow The Art School

29 Manchester Gorilla

Photo Credit: Rhodri Davies

