George Ezra Interviews Craig David

George Ezra likes to keep busy.

With new album 'Staying At Tamara's' due on March 23rd the songwriter announced a full UK tour, with all shows selling out within 24 hours.

Alongside this, the songwriter hosts a regular podcast, bringing in guests from across the music spectrum.

UKG legend turned UK music institution Craig David dropped past for the latest instalment, and he looked back on his youth in Southampton.

It's actually fascinating listening; Craig David recalls selling mixtapes in barbershops, and looks ahead to what lies next.

Listen HERE.

Finally, George Ezra has also shared the pretty damn cool video for new song 'Pretty Shining People' - watch it now.

'Staying At Tamara's' will be released on March 23rd

