George Ezra Announces New Album 'Staying At Tamara's'

George Ezra is set to release his second album 'Staying At Tamara's' on March 23rd.

The songwriter broke out with debut full length 'Wanted On Voyage', with its multi-platinum success spurred on by inescapable ear-worm 'Budapest'.

Recently popping back into the studio, following patchwork writing sessions that moved from the Isle of Skye to a Barcelona AirBNB.

Labelled as “songs about escapism, dreaming, anxieties and love” it's set to be accompanied by some huge UK shows.

New single 'Paradise' is out now, with pre-orders for the new album available HERE.

'Staying At Tamara's' will be released on March 23rd. Catch George Ezra at the following shows:

March

29 Leeds O2 Academy

30 Manchester O2 Apollo

31 Edinburgh Usher Hall

April

2 Nottingham Rock City

3 London Brixton Academy

4 Birmingham O2 Academy 1

