Gengahr Team Up With A Teenage Moped Gang For 'Before Sunrise'

Gengahr teamed up with a teenage moped gang to shoot new video 'Before Sunrise'.

Director Jamie Whitby shot the video in Casablanca, and partnered with moped gang The Anfa Riders for the brisk, buoyant clip.

It's the perfect compliment to the band's music, that heady mixture of succinct melody and utter abandon.

Jamie said: “This one's super special for me - the culmination of multiple trips to Morocco and months of WhatsApp chats in very dodgy French trying to convince the Anfa Riders to let this weird guy from London come and shoot with them. Huge thanks to the the guys for having us and a big shout out to our local fixer Karim El-Amri and my amazing tiny crew - Sorcha, Jack, and Ruben - who somehow made it all happen in one of the maddest cities in the world.”

Tune in below.

Alongside this Gengahr are set to host their own exhibition at A-Side, B-Side Gallery in Hackney, London.

Titled the Gengahr Gallery - naturally enough - it will feature original artwork from the band’s Hugh Schulte, alongside pieces from members of Slaves, alt-J, Toothless, and Puppy.

The exhibition runs between March 14th - 20th, with Gengahr's new album 'Where Wildness Grows' set to drop on March 9th.

And finally... catch Gengahr at the following shows:

April

21 Newcastle The Think Tank

22 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

23 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

24 Manchester Gorilla

26 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

27 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

28 Bristol The Thekla

29 Southampton Joiners

30 Cambridge Portland Arms

May

2 Brighton The Haunt

3 London Koko

4 Cardiff The Globe

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.