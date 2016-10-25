Gemma Collins Meeting Stormzy Is So Pure

Gemma Collins made a spectacular appearance at the Radio 1 Teen Awards over the weekend.

Accidentally falling offstage, the reality television star spawned a new meme with the simple slip of a foot.

But that's not all she got up to - at one point Gemma Collins crossed paths with Stormzy and that moment was so, so pure.

An expression of childish glee, it's certainly cured our Monday blues, and hopefully it will have the same impact on you.

The movement you realise you was watching him the night before on the X factor @stormzyofficial A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

