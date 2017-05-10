GeeJay's 'Vibrate' Is A Stellar Slice Of Future Soul

North London's GeeJay like to lay down a groove and then just go for it.

Songwriting for the duo is a largely improvised process, something born from a mutual appreciation for the possibilities offered by jazz.

Matching hip-hop beats against soulful vocals, their live sets have included stellar performances at key London venues such as Dalston's Total Refreshment Centre.

Debut EP 'Thru Channel' is incoming, following sessions alongside enowned mix engineer Mo Hausler.

We're able to share a small preview, with new song 'Vibrate' making its first appearance on Clash.

There are shades of Marlena Shaw in the vocal, while the beat sits somewhere between Max Roach and Madlib.

Precocious songwriting that seems to exist without boundaries, you can check out 'Vibrate' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.