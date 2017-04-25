Gaz Coombes Shares Tour Dates, 'Deep Pockets' Video

Gaz Coombes has shared a flurry of UK shows alongside the video for 'Deep Pockets'.

The one-time Supergrass frontman, acclaimed songwriter, and gentleman of the road signalled his return recently, completing work on a new album.

'World's Strongest Man' is informed by Grayson Perry’s The Descent Of Man, and drops on May 4th.

New track 'Deep Pockets' is already online, with Gaz taking charge of the trippy, DIY visuals.

A journey through a weird uber-pool adventure, he explains: “I shot the 'Deep Pockets' video on a shoestring, mostly in LA at the end of 2017. The idea came from the lyrics & memories of weird night drives over the years - a never-ending car journey laced with paranoia, intermittent hallucinations & unexpected car pooling. I liked the idea of getting together with some fun, interesting people in a car at night, filming it all & just seeing what happened. It worked out well. They all did great.”

Tune in now.

Catch Gaz Coombes at the following UK shows:

May

17 Glasgow The Garage

18 Liverpool Arts Club

19 Leeds Church

21 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

22 Bristol The Trinity Centre

23 London Palladium

25 Dublin The Academy

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.