Gaz Coombes Shares New Song 'Walk The Walk'

Supergrass singer tuned solo songwriter Gaz Coombes has shared new song 'Walk The Walk'.

The English artist is set to release new album 'World's Strongest Man' on May 4th, the follow up to his Mercury nominated album 'Matador'.

With a flurry of headline shows planned Gaz Coombes is ready to move ahead, sharing new song 'Walk The Walk'.

With a slight twinge of Americana filtered through his deeply British songwriting landscape, it's a stirring return, a refreshing, creative statement.

Lyrically, it's a meditation on “misguided, delusional men that are making the world worse for everyone else” - and there's a lot of them around...

Tune in now.

Catch Gaz Coombes at the following shows:

May

17 Glasgow The Garage

18 Liverpool Arts Club

19 Leeds Church

21 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

22 Bristol The Trinity Centre

23 London Palladium

25 Dublin The Academy

