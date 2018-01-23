Garden City Movement Announce New Album 'Apollonia'

The electronic indie band, Garden City Movement have announced the release of their debut album ‘Apollonia’.

The trio, made up of Roy Avital, Yoav Saar and Johnny Sharoni have also released the slow, R&B electro track, ‘Foreign Affair’ and have announced tour dates, which will take place across Europe in March and April this year.

Since releasing their debut track ‘Move On’, Garden City Movement have released the tracks ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Bengali Cinema’, performed live sessions at Boiler Room and FACT and have supported Bonobo and Caribou on tour.

Discussing the process of producing ‘Apollonia’, the trio says: “After releasing three EPs, which each had a very tight deadline, recording the album has been a chance to grow. It’s the first time we have been able to really take the time and experiment a lot in the studio; try to develop and deepen our language, come up with new sounds, and take our techniques even further”.

The trio will be performing at Birthdays, London on March 30th and will be touring across a number of venues across Europe.

Tickets are available to buy HERE. Check out 'Foreign Affair' below.

