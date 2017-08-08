GANGLY Release Self-Titled EP

Highly creative Icelandic trio GANGLY have released their self-titled EP.
The group are an enthralling, extremely independent entity, with their fluid music sluicing in several different directions.
The band's self-titled EP is out now on AMF Records, with GANGLY also sharing the video for new cut 'Drowing'.
Úlfur Alexander Einarsson explains: “All the songs exist in the same made-up world... It’s not exactly a narrative — each one stands alone — but there’s a theme there. Heartbreak, maybe. Loneliness, and the difficulty of human relationships."
Tune in now.
