GAIKA Announces Debut Album 'Basic Volume'

London artist GAIKA has shared details of his debut album 'Basic Volume'.

The multi-disciplinary artist is a fascinating figure, with his creative viewpoints intersecting between visual arts, electronic media, politics, and more.

Debut album 'Basic Volume' touches all of these bases and more, with production coming from the likes of SOPHIE, Dutch E Germ, Dre Skull and DADRAS.

Previous collaborators including Jam City, Nick Leon, and Buddy Ross appear on the record, which drops on July 27th through Warp.

Gaika explains...

“BASIC VOLUME takes its name of from my fathers maroon technology. It is the science he taught me before he left this world. It is the poetry we grew under and were made strong by its force. With this knowledge I fought until my hands bled, propelled into combat by the god of metals. It’s all true, I nearly lost my heart to angry memories, waking dreams of burnt out laboratories and dead friends. I am this chemistry and it is I and so I wrote it here. BASIC VOLUME is collection of alchemical parables for all the Immigrants who wander the earth in search of themselves...”

Lead track 'Crown & Key' is online now, connected to visuals from Paco Raterta. The director says:

“The first time I heard Crown and Key, it reminded me of the funeral chants in the chapels of the village where I grew up, and it opened up all the biblical nightmares I use to have as a kid. If you know Christian visuals, they are very grotesque, stiff and very beautiful at the same time.”

“The camera movement is inspired again by my memories as an altar boy, it’s basically a POV memory of mine, entering the church, carrying the bible and seeing everyone around, but the faces were always never clear, I can feel like they are looking at me, but I don't see them at all.”

Tune in now.

'Basic Volume' will be released on July 27th.

Photo Credit: Alvaro Grozny

