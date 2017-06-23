Gabe Gurnsey Shares Brittle Synth Pop Jammer 'Eyes Over'

Gabe Gurnsey has shared brittle new synth pop track 'Eyes Out'.

The producer co-founded Factory Floor more than a decade ago, and their brutalist techno onslaught remains one of British music's more inspired experiences.

Debut solo album 'Physical' though - out on August 3rd - find Gabe twisting in another direction, exploring concrete synth pop visions.

Channelling proto-techno and post-disco sounds, new song 'Eyes Over' is a stellar return, all bubbling electronics and vastly distorted vocals.

Reminiscent of those Yazoo 12 inch edits crossed with Dinosaur L's endless variations on 'Go Bang', there's a real edge to the sound, a razor-sharp accuracy.

Gabe explains: "I wanted to use the vehicle of a 4/4 track to set up a simulated night club. To communicate the feeling that comes when we are losing ourselves in that love / lust- filled situation."

Tune in now.

