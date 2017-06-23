Future States' Dream Pop Nugget 'Heaven' Is Aptly Named

Canada - we should scarcely need to point out - is a big place.

It takes a special kind of dedication, then, to run a band between two cities as geographically distant as Montreal and Ottawa.

Yet that's exactly what Future States do, using greyhound buses to shuttle between their twin hubs.

It seems to work, though, with the Canadian group preparing a flurry of new dream pop jams for release in 2018.

New song 'Heaven' is aptly named, a bewitching, hushed, restrained piece of minimalist guitar pop with a rich vein of optimism.

Tune in now.

