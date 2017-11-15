FRIGS Post-Punk Squall Turns 'Doghead' Into Something Imposing

Toronto group FRIGS have shared new cut 'Doghead' - tune in below.

The band's 'Slush' EP alerted fans to something special, while live shows have bristled with a precocious, almost threatening energy.

Currently on tour with Wolf Parade, the band have now confirmed that their debut album will drop via Arts & Crafts next year.

New song 'Doghead' leads the way, a spiky post-punk squall whose complexities shudder and turn like a Rubik's Cube.

FRIGS explain: "'Doghead' was inspired by a character in Nick Cave's And the Ass Saw the Angel, using partial dialogue directly from the novel. Themes in the song include how lustful behaviours and jealously play into a desire for power."

Tune in now.

Catch FRIGS at the following shows:

November

18 Bristol Thekla (with Wolf Parade)

20 Dublin Button Factory (with Wolf Parade)

21 Manchester Gorilla (with Wolf Parade)

22 London O2 Forum (with Wolf Parade)

23 London Ryan's Bar HEADLINE SHOW

