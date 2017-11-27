Frightened Rabbit To Re-Press 'The Midnight Organ Fight' On Vinyl

Frightened Rabbit are set to re-press their celebrated album 'The Midnight Organ Fight' on vinyl.

The record turns 10 shortly, a vivid portrayal of grief, regret, heartbreak, lust, and other emotions, all set to some of the band's finest songwriting to date.

A short burst of live shows have been confirmed, with Frightened Rabbit now set to give the record a new vinyl pressing.

Long since out of print, former home Fat Cat Records have stepped in to get 'The Midnight Organ Fight' back on the shelves - and it's available to pre-order now.

To celebrate the ten year anniversary of @FRabbits 'The Midnight Organ Fight' we have repressed a limited amount of this long out of print classic on heavyweight vinyl. Pre-order the record which will be ready to ship in February 2018.https://t.co/TZDLGZWis3 pic.twitter.com/Gj2s2KmWXn — FatCat Records (@FatCatRecords) November 28, 2017

Catch Frightened Rabbit performing 'The Midnight Organ Fight' at the following shows:

March

15 Manchester O2 Ritz

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Glasgow O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest Frightened Rabbit shows click HERE.

