Frightened Rabbit Share 'No Real Life'

Frightened Rabbit have shared new song 'No Real Life'.

The band end their 2017 on a high, with the recent release of 'Recorded Songs' introducing fans to three warm, brave new tracks.

New song 'No Real Life' underlines their continuing creative vitality, a sparse, wonderfully atmospheric return replete with subtle strings and a tender vocal from Scott Hutchison.

It's an emotional return, blessed with some of the band's most fragrantly poetic lyrics: "I see the light in the crack of the doorway..."

Inviting fans to donate to their chosen charity - Alzheimer's Scotland - it's a touching gesture for the festive period.

Don't forget - Frightened Rabbit will be performing 'The Midnight Organ Fight' in full next year... grab your ticket HERE.

