Frightened Rabbit Share 'No Real Life'

Frightened Rabbit have shared new song 'No Real Life'.
The band end their 2017 on a high, with the recent release of 'Recorded Songs' introducing fans to three warm, brave new tracks.
New song 'No Real Life' underlines their continuing creative vitality, a sparse, wonderfully atmospheric return replete with subtle strings and a tender vocal from Scott Hutchison.
It's an emotional return, blessed with some of the band's most fragrantly poetic lyrics: "I see the light in the crack of the doorway..."
Inviting fans to donate to their chosen charity - Alzheimer's Scotland - it's a touching gesture for the festive period.
