Frightened Rabbit Pen Response To The General Election

Frightened Rabbit have shared new track 'Fields Of Wheat', a response to the recent General Election.

The band posted the track within 48 hours of the result being confirmed, a landspeed record from the Scottish group.

'Fields Of Wheat' takes its title from Theresa May's now infamous admission, and contrasts this with a rather more personal search for truth in our political climate.

"It's about the avenues, crescents, streets, and lanes we've not been to," Scott Hutchison intones, "Windows we don't peek through..."

Remarkably simple and totally engaging, it's a powerful listen.