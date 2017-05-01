Frightened Rabbit Have Covered One Of Scotland's Grandest Football Songs

Frightened Rabbit have recorded a version of 'The Hearts Song' for a new documentary.

The short clip depicts the fall and subsequent rise of Heart Of Midlothian, as the historic Edinburgh club endured monetary difficulties only to emerge triumphant thanks to the aid of the community.

It's a nice, well shot clip, but what really attracts our attention is some new music from Frightened Rabbit.

As it turns out, the band are huge Jambos - the colloquial term for Hearts supporters - and have recorded their version of 'The Hearts Song'.

A grand, old fashioned number that is played before every home game, it speaks of "The boys in maroon" who are "the talk o' the toon".

Given a fragile, tender, sincere rendering, it's oddly affecting. Unless you're a Hibee, that is...

Watch the clip now.

