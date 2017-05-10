Scott Hutchison

Frightened Rabbit Ask For Information As Concerns Continue Over Scott Hutchison

The singer went missing earlier this week...
Robin Murray
News
10 · 05 · 2018

Frightened Rabbit have thanked fans and repeated calls for information as concerns continue over frontman Scott Hutchison.

The Scottish musician was last seen exiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Edinburgh around 1am on Wednesday.

The singer's family reported him missing, with police confirming that Scott did not take his phone with him.

Frightened Rabbit asked for information, and explained that the singer might be "in a fragile state".

A few hours ago they repeated this call for information:

Police Scotland then confirmed that two people had been spotted on CCTV walking along the Forth Road Bridge, and appealed for them to come forward.

If you know anything at all then please contact Police Scotland on 101.

Clash have spoken to Scott Hutchison countless times over the past 10 years - we're hoping he's OK, and sending all our thoughts to his loved ones.

