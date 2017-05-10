Frightened Rabbit Ask For Information As Concerns Continue Over Scott Hutchison

Frightened Rabbit have thanked fans and repeated calls for information as concerns continue over frontman Scott Hutchison.

The Scottish musician was last seen exiting the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Edinburgh around 1am on Wednesday.

The singer's family reported him missing, with police confirming that Scott did not take his phone with him.

Frightened Rabbit asked for information, and explained that the singer might be "in a fragile state".

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

A few hours ago they repeated this call for information:

We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018

Police Scotland then confirmed that two people had been spotted on CCTV walking along the Forth Road Bridge, and appealed for them to come forward.

Police are appealing for two people who were crossing the Forth Road Bridge around 1:10am on Wednesday. Hoping they may have seen something.



Please keep an eye out for Scott, especially in the Edinburgh, Fife, South Queensferry and Forth Bridge areas.



x pic.twitter.com/kr59rYF5AM — PAWS (@wehavepaws) May 10, 2018

If you know anything at all then please contact Police Scotland on 101.

Clash have spoken to Scott Hutchison countless times over the past 10 years - we're hoping he's OK, and sending all our thoughts to his loved ones.

