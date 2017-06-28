Friendly Fires Tease New Single 'Love Like Waves'

Friendly Fires are back.

The band kicked off a series of UK headline shows a few days ago, with a huge London show due to kick off on April 6th.

By the time Friendly Fires take to the stage at Brixton Academy, though, they'll have a new single in their catalogue.

'Love Like Waves' arrives on April 5th, but we're left wondering... will it make us 'Jump In The Pool' or leave us as still as a 'Skeleton Boy'?

Should we 'Hold On' for something new or will Friendly Fires give us the 'Kiss Of Life'?

Thankfully a few snippets have emerged online, and you can check 'em out below...

Love Like Waves, 05.04.2018. A post shared by Friendly Fires (@friendlyfires) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

