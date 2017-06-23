Freddie Flintoff, Ricky Wilson Working On World Cup Song

Freddie Flintoff and Ricky Wilson are set to combine on a new World Cup song this summer.

In case you haven't noticed, England won't be using an Official World Cup song this summer - it's a cruel blow, we know, but together we'll get over it.

Former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff is set to step into the breach, challenged by BetStars to piece something together.

“When I heard that England had no official anthem, I told the BetStars guys that I was gonna get a band together to create a song,” Flintoff recounted. “Naturally they bet that I couldn’t get a star big enough and talented enough to perform the song, but that they’d back the production if I could. That’s when I rang Ricky.”

Yep, Freddie Flintoff and Kaiser Chiefs' own Ricky Wilson have devised a World Cup song for England - you simply couldn't make this up.

An updated version of Boney M's 'Rasputin' - the World Cup is being held in Russia, fact fans - the chorus rings out: “Ha-rry, Harry Kane, England’s greatest goal machine...”

Ricky Wilson takes up the story: “'Rasputin' has such a great chorus. The test for any song is imagining a group of football fans singing it on the terraces. It worked with 'Ruby, Ruby, Ruby' and now it’s working with 'Ra Ra Rasputin'. And it’s another R: Riot,Ruby,Rasputin”.

'Rasputin Rebooted' by The Stars House Band featuring Freddie and Ricky is set to premiere tomorrow (June 7th).

