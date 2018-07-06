Freddie Flintoff, Ricky Wilson Share Their World Cup Anthem

Freddie Flintoff and Ricky Wilson have shared their England world cup anthem 'Rasputin Rebooted'.

The record was confirmed a few days ago, with Freddie Flintoff accepting the challenge of BetStars to produce a new world cup anthem.

There's no official England team record this year, so the one-time England cricket captain felt obligated to step into the breach.

“When I heard that England had no official anthem, I told the BetStars guys that I was gonna get a band together to create a song,” Flintoff recounted. “Naturally they bet that I couldn’t get a star big enough and talented enough to perform the song, but that they’d back the production if I could. That’s when I rang Ricky.”

Forming the Stars House Band, Freddie and Ricky Wilson set about overhauling Boney M's karaoke classic 'Rasputin' - focussing instead on striker Harry Kane.

Ricky Wilson takes up the story: “'Rasputin' has such a great chorus. The test for any song is imagining a group of football fans singing it on the terraces. It worked with 'Ruby, Ruby, Ruby' and now it’s working with 'Ra Ra Rasputin'. And it’s another R: Riot, Ruby, Rasputin”.

'Rasputin Reloaded' is now online. Terrific? Tosh? It's the kind of bizarre single The KLF used to dream up, and for that alone we salute them (even if we won't actually be listening to it...)

Tune in now.

