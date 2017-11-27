Fred Well's Effervescent Pop Vision Is Immediately Addictive

Norway is bursting at the seams with pop talent.

The country boasts a series of pop factories, who seem willing to reinvent the rules on a near weekly basis.

Fred Well is a real individual voice, however, someone who can't help but do his own thing.

Bursting with potential, this is a young performer who gleefully sidesteps expectations to build a vivid, unique persona.

Fresh from a breakout show at Vill Vill Vest in Bergen, Fred Well has key showcase performances planned at Eurosonic and The Great Escape.

For now, though, we're able to share new single 'Superhero' ahead of its official release tomorrow (December 1st).

Brimming with energy, the bubbling synths are blessed with overpowering colour, while Fred Well's neatly understated delivery has a coy sense of suggestion.

Check it out now.

