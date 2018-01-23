Franz Ferdinand Share 'Lazy Boy'

Franz Ferdinand have shared new song 'Lazy Boy' - tune in now.
The group will release new album 'Always Ascending' on February 9th, laid down in Paris and London with Philippe Zdar at the decks.
With a host of tour dates incoming Franz Ferdinand have decided to share 'Lazy Day', a witty slice of art-pop with a withering gaze.
A lively, buoyant return, it's trademark Franz - right down to those choppy guitar lines, and glitzy synths.
Tune in now.
Franz Ferdinand are also set to make two in-store appearances on the day of album release, February 9th - they'll be taking part in a signing at Edinburgh's FOPP at 1pm, before playing live at Glasgow's HMV at 5pm.
