Franz Ferdinand Announce First Album In Five Years

Franz Ferdinand are set to release new album 'Always Ascending' on February 9th.

It's the band's first album in five years, and their first since the departure of founding member Nick McCarthy to explore other projects.

'Always Ascending' was laid down at RAK Studios, London and Motorbass in Paris, with the aid of French producer Philippe Zdar.

Lead track 'Always Ascending' is online now, with the band set to live stream a show from Paris’s Point Ephémère via the Franz Ferdinand Facebook page from 8.30pm tonight (October 25th).

Check out new song 'Always Ascending' below.

'Always Ascending' will be available on CD, limited edition cassette, vinyl, and digitally from February 9th - pre-order LINK.

Catch Franz Ferdinand at the following shows:

February

10 Galway Leisureland

11 Dublin Olympia Theatre

13 Manchester Albert Hall

14 Nottingham Rock City

16 Newcastle 02 Academy

17 Glasgow 02 Academy

19 Leeds 02 Academy

20 Birmingham 02 Academy

21 Bristol 02 Academy

23 Cambridge Corn Exchange

24 London 02 Brixton Academy

25 Brighton Dome

For tickets to the latest Franz Ferdinand shows click HERE.

