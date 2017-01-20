Frankie Rose Shares Stark, Gothic 'Dyson Sphere'

Frankie Rose has shared the wonderful new video for 'Dyson Sphere'.

The American songwriter releases new album 'Cage Tropical' on August 11th, with a full European tour also on the horizon.

New cut 'Dyson Sphere' is online now, and it's a stark, gothic return, one laced with a superb sense of atmosphere.

Daniel Carbone directs the performance clip, and you can watch it below.

Catch Frankie Rose at the following shows:

October

17 Brighton The Joker

18 London Moth Club

19 Manchester Castle

20 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete

21 Coventry Kasbah

22 Nottingham Bodega

24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

25 Turnbridge Wells The Forum

For tickets to the latest Frankie Rose shows click HERE.