Frankie Rose Shares Stark, Gothic 'Dyson Sphere'

Frankie Rose has shared the wonderful new video for 'Dyson Sphere'.
The American songwriter releases new album 'Cage Tropical' on August 11th, with a full European tour also on the horizon.
New cut 'Dyson Sphere' is online now, and it's a stark, gothic return, one laced with a superb sense of atmosphere.
Daniel Carbone directs the performance clip, and you can watch it below.
Catch Frankie Rose at the following shows:
October
17 Brighton The Joker
18 London Moth Club
19 Manchester Castle
20 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete
21 Coventry Kasbah
22 Nottingham Bodega
24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
25 Turnbridge Wells The Forum
For tickets to the latest Frankie Rose shows click HERE.