Frank Ocean Shares 'Moon River' Cover

Frank Ocean have shared a beautiful cover of 'Moon River'.
The song was famously recorded for 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany's and has gone on to become an oft-covered standard.
Frank Ocean has dropped his cover without any warning, a post-Valentine's treat for fans.
The arrangement is sparse, only a few bubbling synths to underpin his multi-layered vocals.
Playing with the pitch-shifter Frank Ocean soars into the heavens before dropping down into the depths, a disconsolate yet still wonderfully warm rendition.
Could still more new material arrive in 2018? We're keeping everything crossed...
