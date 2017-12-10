Frank Ocean Collaborators Jarami Drop 'Hear This'

Swedish production team Jarami has dropped new track 'Hear This'.

The Scandinavian electronic duo have enjoyed a stellar year, with their Frank Ocean collaborations 'Lens' and 'Chanel' dominating 2017.

Focussing on their own material, Jarami will release 'Sketches II' EP shortly, the follow up to May's 'Sketches' EP.

New track 'Hear This' leads the way, rooted in that shuffling beat and the funky-as-hell bassline.

Gentle piano chords slide past, while the vocals are laced with a sense of child-like wonder.

Tune in now.

