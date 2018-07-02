Francoise Hardy Announces New Album 'Personne d'autre'

French icon Francoise Hardy has announced plans for new album 'Personne d'autre'.

The singer shot to fame as a teenager, with her wonderful voice, depth of songwriting, and colourful melancholy selling millions of records across the Francophone world.

Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, and more fell under her spell, with Francoise Hardy becoming one of the most influential songwriters to emerge from France during the 60s.

New album 'Personne d'autre' follows a period of silence from Hardy, with many fans assuming she had retired from music.

She explains: "For many - very reasonable - reasons, I wasn't planning on making another album. Circumstances decided otherwise, starting with me falling in love with a song I heard completely by chance, 'Sleep' by Finnish band Poets of the Fall. I played it to Erick Benzi who enjoyed it, then to my surprise sent me several beautiful melodies of his own composition that inspired me to write some lyrics."

"La Grande Sophie, who knew that I had started writing again, emailed me out of the blue with a wonderful song called ‘Le Large’ (Sailing Away), Pascale Daniel came to me with a haunting melody, then a song by Yael Naim in English brought tears to my eyes... The album practically made itself, and all under the talented and benevolent leadership of Erick Benzi, without whom none of this would have been possible."

'Personne d'autre' will be released on April 6th, featuring 10 original songs and two covers.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.