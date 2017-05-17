Francobollo Announce Debut Album Plans

Francobollo have announced plans for their debut album 'Long Live Life'.
The newcomers are long-time Clash favourites, with their synth-speckled garage pop proving to be a delicious concoction.
Debut album 'Long Live Life' arrives on July 14th, with the band sharing new cut 'Worried Times'.
Sunshine melody with just a hint of paranoia, you can check it out below.
Catch Francobollo at the following shows:
October
18 Southampton Talking Heads
19 Brighton The Hope & Ruin
21 Bristol The Crofters Rights
22 Oxford The Cellar
23 Leicester The Cookie
26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room
27 Sheffield Record Junkee
28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
November
1 Nottingham Bodega
2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge
3 London Moth Club
For tickets to the latest Francobollo shows click HERE.