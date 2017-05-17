Francobollo Announce Debut Album Plans

Francobollo have announced plans for their debut album 'Long Live Life'.

The newcomers are long-time Clash favourites, with their synth-speckled garage pop proving to be a delicious concoction.

Debut album 'Long Live Life' arrives on July 14th, with the band sharing new cut 'Worried Times'.

Sunshine melody with just a hint of paranoia, you can check it out below.

Catch Francobollo at the following shows:

October

18 Southampton Talking Heads

19 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

21 Bristol The Crofters Rights

22 Oxford The Cellar

23 Leicester The Cookie

26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room

27 Sheffield Record Junkee

28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

November

1 Nottingham Bodega

2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

3 London Moth Club

